Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.36 million, a PE ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 707.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

