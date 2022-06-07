Polymath (POLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $179.11 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Polymath has a market cap of $258.26 million and $179.11 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00204871 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.