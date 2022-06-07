PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PBTHF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,089. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

