Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.24.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
