Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.