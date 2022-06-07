Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, supply and sale of nursing care and child care products. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. The Domestic Baby and Mother segment manufacture and sells child care products. It also includes supplements and maternity good. The Child Rearing Support segment operates child care facilities and provides baby-sitting services. The Healthcare and Nursing segment manufacture and sells both health and nursing care products and also provides home-care support services. The Overseas segment manufactures and sells child care and women’s care products for overseas markets. The China segment handles purchased goods sales from businesses in China. The others segment includes the manufacture and sale of child care products to non-group of companies. Pigeon Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Pigeon stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of -0.06. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

