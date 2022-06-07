Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.94.

PHR opened at $20.71 on Friday. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phreesia by 229.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 266.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

