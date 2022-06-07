Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Position Reduced by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.94% of Phreesia worth $20,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after buying an additional 179,222 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.
PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.
In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
