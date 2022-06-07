PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $103,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.