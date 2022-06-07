Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 615,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,694,798. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

