Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $900.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

