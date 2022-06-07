Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $900.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
