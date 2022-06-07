Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,473 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Performance Food Group worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after buying an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after buying an additional 264,206 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

