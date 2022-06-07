Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. Perficient has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.