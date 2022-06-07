PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.74. 98,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

