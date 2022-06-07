PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,198 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of PayPal worth $345,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 249,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,582. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

