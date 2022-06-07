PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $2.45 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00214126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.14 or 0.01949060 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00259615 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 162,059,040 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.