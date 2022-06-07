ParkByte Market Capitalization Hits $12,601.46 (PKB)

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkByte has a total market capitalization of $12,601.46 and $15.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029928 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

