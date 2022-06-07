Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.08 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

