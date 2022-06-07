Parachute Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $302,573.40 and $50.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.