PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PACW opened at $32.06 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

