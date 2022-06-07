Oxygen 24-Hour Volume Tops $535,339.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $535,339.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,937,736 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

