Oxen Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $23.31 million and $429,861.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,281.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.92 or 0.05821133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00204561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00585716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.47 or 0.00605696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00069256 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,615,779 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.