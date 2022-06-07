Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) Trading Up 1%

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 80,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 35,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
Owens Realty Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM)
Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. It offers customized short-term loans to small and middle-market investors and developers; and holds investments in real estate properties.
