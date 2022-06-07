OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. OTC Markets Group has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $693.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

