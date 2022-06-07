OriginTrail Trading Down 6.1% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $111.61 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,167,927 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

