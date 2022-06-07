Origin Dollar Market Cap Reaches $67.65 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $67.65 million and $45,809.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.01090253 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 211.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00091802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00395261 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 67,728,726 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

