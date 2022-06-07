Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to post $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

OMC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

