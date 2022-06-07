Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Volume Hits $131.00

Omni (OMNI) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $131.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00011911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,349 coins and its circulating supply is 563,033 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

