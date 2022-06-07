Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.