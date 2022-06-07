Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Okta from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.