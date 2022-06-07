ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,224.20 or 0.99817908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.