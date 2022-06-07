Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 6,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 718,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

