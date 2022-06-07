NuCypher 1-Day Volume Tops $24.90 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $159.18 million and approximately $24.90 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

