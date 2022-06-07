Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $10.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE NU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,933,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,411,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $114,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

