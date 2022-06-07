Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 28,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,961. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

