Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 306.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,980 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

