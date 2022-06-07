Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $304.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $246.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.57. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.