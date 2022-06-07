Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $193,623.39

Node Runners (NDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $7.88 or 0.00026690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $193,623.39 and $788.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,528.30 or 1.00034997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

