Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $49.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NOAH traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. Noah has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $49.88.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Noah by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

