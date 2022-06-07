nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.62 million and the highest is $63.20 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $69.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $283.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $290.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $317.98 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $327.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $36.95.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

