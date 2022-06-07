Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Shares Down 1.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 22,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 95,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Several research analysts have commented on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$72.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, Director Keyvan Salehi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,241,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,247,382.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 331,000 shares of company stock worth $243,370 in the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.