NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CFO Kenneth Pucheu Sells 40,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Pucheu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kenneth Pucheu sold 600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $6,600.00.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

