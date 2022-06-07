Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company has a market capitalization of $603.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

