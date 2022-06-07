nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $34.75 on Friday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

