Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86,444.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $86,444.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 124.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,645,018 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

