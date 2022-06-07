National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.28

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.28 and last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 4642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,055 shares of company stock worth $8,761,924 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

