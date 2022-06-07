MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Up 2.7%

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273.25 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.37). 10,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £43.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 244.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

In other MS INTERNATIONAL news, insider Michael J. Bell sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £20,233.20 ($25,354.89). Also, insider Michael O’Connell sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £20,232.84 ($25,354.44).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

