Morgan Stanley Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $610.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $710.24.

Shares of REGN opened at $609.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $677.41 and its 200-day moving average is $648.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $501.69 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

