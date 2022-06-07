MOGU (MOGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th.

MOGU stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. MOGU has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MOGU in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

