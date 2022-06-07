MKM Partners Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

