Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $42,064.00 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.39 or 0.01869993 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00170360 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00425541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

